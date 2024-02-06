Missouri Senate backs new limits on punitive damages

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's Republican-led Senate swiftly advanced a bill Wednesday tightening standards for punitive damages in liability lawsuits after an all-night filibuster by Democrats successfully blocked a separate bill limiting lawsuits over asbestos-related illnesses.

Democrats, who had opposed previous versions of the punitive damages legislation, agreed to allow it to come to a vote after several hours of behind-the-scenes negotiations during the asbestos-bill filibuster. A second Senate vote is still needed to send the punitive damages legislation to the House.

Both measures are part of a business-backed effort by Republicans to reign in lawsuits seeking money for injuries caused by businesses' products or actions.

In liability lawsuits, plaintiffs can be awarded money to compensate them for their injuries or the harm done to them. In some cases, plaintiffs can be awarded additional money -- called punitive damages -- intended to punish defendants for their actions.

Business groups contend it has become too easy for plaintiffs to seek punitive damages and thus pressure businesses into larger settlements.

The Senate legislation would allow punitive damages only when proven by clear and convincing evidence the defendant "intentionally harmed" someone "without just cause" or acted with "deliberate and flagrant disregard for the safety of others."

It also would prohibit punitive damage claims from being included when a lawsuit is initially filed, instead requiring plaintiffs to first show a reasonable basis for punitive damages before such claims could be added.