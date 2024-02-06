All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsFebruary 26, 2018
Missouri Senate approves drug take-back program
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. ï¿½ The Missouri Senate has passed a bill that would create a drug take-back program in the state. The proposal approved Thursday would make it easier for people to get rid of unfinished prescriptions by dropping them off at federally authorized disposal sites. Currently, local pharmacies are barred from taking prescriptions they did not dispense. ...
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. ï¿½ The Missouri Senate has passed a bill that would create a drug take-back program in the state.

The proposal approved Thursday would make it easier for people to get rid of unfinished prescriptions by dropping them off at federally authorized disposal sites. Currently, local pharmacies are barred from taking prescriptions they did not dispense.

The bill also would limit some initial opioid prescriptions to no more than seven days, unless the doctor believes a longer prescription is necessary and there is no suitable alternative.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The bill now heads to the House, which already gave initial approval to a similar bill Wednesday.

ï¿½ï¿½

Senate bill is SB 826

House bill is HB 1618

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
BREAKING NEWS: City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for all...
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to n...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy