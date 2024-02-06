Missouri Senate advances right to work

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's Republican-led Senate on Wednesday advanced a right-to-work bill to ban mandatory union fees that would exempt current contracts until they expire.

Senators voted 21-12, with three Republicans joining Democratic opponents, to give initial approval to the measure. It needs another vote of approval before it can move to the House, which last week passed an almost-identical bill.

The Senate version has a provision that would exempt current union contracts until they're up for renewal, extension or amendment. The House bill doesn't include that provision.

Republican supporters were able to move the bill forward in the Senate without a potentially hours- or days-long filibuster by bipartisan critics. Republican Sen. Bob Dixon, who voted for the measure, afterward said he was "overcome with pride."

The vote came after an emotional speech by Democratic Minority Leader Gina Walsh, who has served as a union president.