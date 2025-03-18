JEFFERSON CITY –Today, Governor Mike Kehoe announced the state has requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) participate in joint preliminary damage assessments (PDAs) for Individual Assistance in 23 counties following the severe storms and deadly tornadoes that devastated Missouri March 14-15. This request begins the process of obtaining federal disaster assistance.

"As I observed during my visit to impacted areas this weekend, these storms and tornadoes caused widespread, devastating destruction and disrupted the lives of families and business across the Missouri," said Governor Kehoe. "The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has been working closely with local emergency management officials, and we are confident the damage meets the threshold for FEMA to participate in joint damage assessments."

Joint PDAs are being requested for the following counties: Bollinger, Butler, Camden, Carter, Franklin, Howell, Iron, Jefferson, Laclede, New Madrid, Oregon, Ozark, Pemiscot, Perry, Phelps, Pulaski, Reynolds, Ripley, St. Louis, Stoddard, Wayne, Webster, and Wright.

Joint PDA teams are made up of representatives from FEMA, SEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and local emergency management officials. Beginning Thursday, March 20, six teams will survey and verify documented damage to determine if Individual Assistance can be requested through FEMA. Individual Assistance allows eligible residents to seek federal assistance for temporary housing, housing repairs, replacement of damaged belongings, vehicles, and other qualifying expenses.

Initial damage assessments estimate approximately 368 houses were destroyed, 356 with major damage and 1,058 with minor damage. Damage assessments for roads, bridges and other public infrastructure are ongoing, likely resulting in a request for additional PDAs for Public Assistance later this week.

The National Weather Service (NWS) continues to survey damage and debris patterns to determine the total number and strength of tornadoes. NWS has preliminarily confirmed the following 12 tornadoes as of March 16:

EF1: Franklin County (Elmont to Union)

EF1: Jefferson County (Klondike Rd)

EF1: Webster County (near Seymour)