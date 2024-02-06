All sections
News
June 26, 2019

Missouri seeking second federal declaration for storm damage

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The State of Missouri is asking President Donald Trump for a second federal disaster declaration in response to damage from tornadoes and flooding.

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe submitted the request Monday on behalf of Gov. Mike Parson, who is on an economic development tour in Europe.

The new request seeks assistance for 41 Missouri counties hit by flooding, tornadoes and severe storms since April 29.

Parson said in a statement released Monday almost 1,000 homes and 125 businesses were destroyed or heavily damaged by tornadoes and storms that hit the state in late May.

On May 20, Trump approved Parson's first request for a major disaster declaration to help local governments and not-for-profit agencies in northwest and Southeast Missouri counties deal with damage from storms between March 11 and April 16.

