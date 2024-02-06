JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri's Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said Monday that he and his family are safe after someone called police to report a fake shooting at their home.

Ashcroft said Jefferson City police called him Sunday to check in after receiving a call about a shooting at his house that night.

Ashcroft said he at one point walked out of his home with his hands in the air as armed police waited for him outside. Ashcroft, his wife and children were not hurt.