JEFFERSON CITY -- Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft on Tuesday went on the defensive after the state auditor claimed Ashcroft violated state law by failing to turn over cybersecurity reviews of local election offices.

The audit, released Monday, also was critical of Ashcroft's abrupt departure from the bipartisan Electronic Registration Information Center, a national system designed to help states maintain accurate voter rolls that has been targeted by conspiracy theories.

Ashcroft, at a news conference, criticized what he called "false accusations" in Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick's audit of his office.

"These are political opinions under the guise of an audit report that are being put forth by an agency that doesn't even understand the issues," said Ashcroft, a Republican who is running for governor.

The audit from Fitzpatrick, a Republican who is not a candidate for another statewide office, gave a "fair" rating to the secretary of state's office -- the second-lowest possible rating.

Fitzpatrick on Tuesday told reporters that there is "no political benefit" to a fight with Ashcroft's office.

"Auditees often are not happy with the results of the audits, and that is the case here," Fitzpatrick said. "If you don't like the findings, the reality is that it was done according to standards."

At issue is a sweeping election law passed in 2022 that included a requirement that the secretary of state's office and local election authorities undergo a cybersecurity review every two years.

The audit said Ashcroft's office failed to share details of those inspections to verify that the reviews were actually happening at Missouri's 116 local election authorities.