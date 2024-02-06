Missouri secretary of state: Ban help for absentee ballot mistakes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is urging the General Assembly to prohibit local election workers from helping absentee voters correct mistakes, a move that would mean some votes aren't counted.

"We would like to see legislation that does not allow for curing of absentee ballots," Deputy Secretary of State Trish Vincent told the House Elections Committee recently. "Curing" is a common term for fixing errors.

The Kansas City Star reported last week the request adds to a growing list of measures advanced by Republicans to alter the state's elections, including restoring a photo ID requirement and making it harder to amend the state constitution through voter-initiated ballot measures. Some similar proposals failed this year but could be considered again in the 2022 session.

During the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Missouri lawmakers temporarily made all voters eligible to cast a ballot by mail, but required most to have their ballot notarized. Missouri previously required an excuse for voting absentee. More than 28% of Missouri voters cast ballots by mail in November, up from 8% in 2018.

The House in March passed a bill allowing no-excuse absentee balloting for three weeks before an election — but voters would have to show photo ID. The Senate didn't debate the proposal but could revive it next year.