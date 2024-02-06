Missouri scientists create technology to track buzzing bees

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Researchers trying to track bee activity to find areas where the bee population is declining soon could be using an acoustic system developed by a research team that includes scientists from Missouri universities.

Scientists developed an acoustic listening system to monitor bee activity in a specific area, The Columbia Missourian reported. The system's small microphone records the pitch and frequency of a bee's buzzing and sends that information to data-storage devices such as an iPad or USB drive.

The goal is to analyze bee activity for several years and give warnings if bee populations are declining in an area, said University of Missouri biology professor Candace Galen.

"Which then could be a diagnostic or a warning sign that these are places where we need boots on the ground, people to go out and survey bees and see who's there and who isn't," Galen said.

The team includes scientists from Webster University in St. Louis, Lincoln University in Jefferson City and Appalachian State University in North Carolina.

The research comes amid reports bee populations have been declining in North America and Europe since the 1970s. "Colony collapse disorder" is related to mites, viruses, pesticides and other factors, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The decline of bees is important because bees pollinate a large percentage of the world's food supply.