Missouri schools wrestle with decision on returning to class

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- With coronavirus cases surging, several St. Louis-area school districts have decided to start the school year with online-only learning, while the state's largest school district is limiting the number of days each student will attend in-person.

Springfield Public Schools plan to reopen with each student attending classes for two days, and learning virtually otherwise. Republican Gov. Mike Parson was in Springfield on Wednesday and said he supported the plan, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

Parson said after meeting with local educators, he understood the frustration of many parents who want their kids back in the classroom full-time.

"But when you look at a Springfield school district, I would look at how big that is, and ask, 'How do you do that?' and, 'How do you do that safely?'" Parson said.

A growing list of St. Louis-area districts will start the year with virtual instruction only. The Clayton, Parkway, Pattonville and Webster Groves districts were among those to announce their plans Wednesday.

St. Louis County has no authority to mandate what schools do, but County Executive Sam Page on Thursday officially recommended all schools in the county start with virtual classes.

Nearly 20 districts across the region have already announced plans for an all-virtual start to the school year. The first day of school in most districts is Aug. 24, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.