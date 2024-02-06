Missouri school to stay closed after contamination scare

A Missouri grade school that was shut down last year amid concerns of possible radioactive contamination will not reopen, the school district said Thursday.

Jana Elementary School in the St. Louis County town of Florissant closed in October after a private study indicated the presence of contamination in classrooms, the playground and elsewhere. The study was funded by lawyers whose clients were suing over radioactive waste in Coldwater Creek, which runs near the school.

Though a follow-up study by the Army Corps of Engineers and a third study by SCI Engineering found no signs of contamination, the school never reopened.

A statement from the Hazelwood School District said the board and administration recognize the school's closure and relocation of children and staff to other schools hasn't been easy.

"However, there is no expectation that Jana Elementary will reopen, and students and staff will remain at their current schools. At the same time, we are encouraged by the resilience our Hazelwood School District community has shown throughout this season of change and uncertainty," the statement read.

There are no plans to build a new school to replace Jana Elementary, according to Jordyn Elston, the district spokeswoman. Redistricting that occurred after the school's closure will be permanent, she said.