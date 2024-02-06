All sections
NewsNovember 23, 2021

Missouri school returning LGBTQ books to shelves

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City, Missouri school district will return two LGBTQ-themed books to high school shelves Monday following outcry. The North Kansas City School District said it's returning "All Boys Aren't Blue" and "Fun Home," according to a copy of a letter to families provided to The Associated Press by a spokeswoman, who said it was sent Friday...

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City, Missouri school district will return two LGBTQ-themed books to high school shelves Monday following outcry.

The North Kansas City School District said it's returning "All Boys Aren't Blue" and "Fun Home," according to a copy of a letter to families provided to The Associated Press by a spokeswoman, who said it was sent Friday.

The books were pulled following parent concerns raised in a late October school board meeting.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri on Monday wrote a letter to school officials urging the books be returned, arguing banning the books would violate students' First Amendment rights by restricting their access to ideas.

Students had also petitioned to keep the books in libraries.

"All Boys Aren't Blue" is a coming-of-age memoir about the author's experience as a queer, Black adolescent. "Fun Home" is about the author's relationship with her gay father.

The district said it's reviewing its book selection and removal process. It gave parents and guardians the option to fill out a form to prevent students in their care from checking out certain books.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

