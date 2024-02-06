Missouri school returning LGBTQ books to shelves

The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri on Monday wrote a letter to school officials urging the books be returned, arguing banning the books would violate students' First Amendment rights by restricting their access to ideas.

Students had also petitioned to keep the books in libraries.

"All Boys Aren't Blue" is a coming-of-age memoir about the author's experience as a queer, Black adolescent. "Fun Home" is about the author's relationship with her gay father.

The district said it's reviewing its book selection and removal process. It gave parents and guardians the option to fill out a form to prevent students in their care from checking out certain books.