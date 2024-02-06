Missouri school districts sell ads to local businesses

WENTZVILLE, Mo. -- Several Missouri school districts are allowing businesses to advertise at sports and extracurricular events as a way to increase revenue without relying on taxpayers.

The Wentzville School Board revised district policy in 2016 to allow business advertisements, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

"We owe it to our taxpayers to explore alternative funding sources," said Wentzville superintendent Curtis Cain.

Restaurants, real estate agencies, hospitals, banks and other businesses can now pay for different forms of advertisements at the district's events, said Derrick Docket, Wentzville's marketing director. Docket was hired this school year.

The school board must approve every corporate sponsor, he said. Sponsorship packages can range from $1,000 to $20,000 a year, and include advertisements such as PA commercial spots, signage and vendor booths.

There hasn't been a formal decision regarding what advertising revenue will cover, Cain said, but the district would like to steer the money toward student activities.