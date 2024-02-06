Missouri school district sued over alleged sexual misconduct

MONETT, Mo. -- A southwest Missouri father has filed a lawsuit alleging his daughter was sexually assaulted by a classmate on a school bus trip a year ago.

The lawsuit alleges Monett School District and Monett High School officials didn't report the assault to law enforcement and didn't protect the alleged victim, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

Superintendent Brad Hanson said he's not yet aware of whether the incident was reported to authorities. The Missouri Safe Schools Act requires sexual assaults be reported to the local law-enforcement agency.

The incident reportedly took place in November 2016 when high-school students were returning from a St. Louis sporting event. The lawsuit said a male student touched the female student's breasts, legs and genitals without her consent.