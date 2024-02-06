O'FALLON, Mo. -- The president of the Missouri school board that voted to revoke its anti-racism resolution now says the resolution could be kept, but revised.

The Francis Howell School Board in 2020 adopted a resolution against racism at the height of the national reckoning that followed the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Control of the board flipped over the past two years, with conservatives winning elections, and it voted 5-2 last week to let the resolution expire.

But in a Facebook post Tuesday, board president Adam Bertrand said that although support for the 2020 resolution as written is unlikely, "there may be support of a rewrite or modification." Bertrand said member Mark Ponder will seek input from other board members and the community, "to move towards a draft that he feels the majority of the current board feels the community could support."

Bertrand on Wednesday didn't respond to an email seeking comment. Ponder declined to comment.

Zebrina Looney, president of the St. Charles County NAACP, said she is hopeful the resolution can be maintained and hopes her organization can be involved in any revisions.

Kimberly Thompson, center, listens as Francis Howell School Board members talk in favor of rescinding all previously passed resolutions, including an anti-racism resolution, during a meeting July 20 in O'Fallon, Missouri. David Carson ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

"I think having all voices involved, including voices of people of color, would be beneficial," Looney said.

School board elections have become intense political battlegrounds in recent years, with political action groups successfully electing conservative candidates who promise to restrict how race and sexuality can be taught, remove books some conservatives find offensive, and stop transgender-inclusive sports teams.