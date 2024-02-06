Missouri school administrators concerned about standard test methods

ST. LOUIS -- Several school superintendents in Missouri are organizing a push to change standardized testing amid concerns the current model fails to provide useful feedback on how much students are learning.

St. Louis Public Radio reported more than 40 superintendents have joined a group called the Missouri Assessment Partnership to work on developing a new way of handling performance exams.

Critics say standardized testing that escalated in the early 2000s under federal laws has forced districts to "teach to the test" in an effort to boost scores.

Rockwood School District superintendent Eric Knost said the standardized testing "really squelches the very creativity that we need in our classrooms" but offers nothing in return.

Missouri's roughly 900,000 public school students take exams in the springs and districts see results the following autumn. Those results play a large role in a district's annual performance report, which factors heavily into accreditation from the Missouri State Board of Education.

But Pattonville School District superintendent Michael Fulton said the lag time from testing to results doesn't help teachers work with a struggling student, and doesn't tell a district what it needs to improve until it's too late.

"It's simply used for accreditation purposes. That's not what leads to school improvement," said Fulton, who is on the partnership's executive committee.