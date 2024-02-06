Missouri Running Company races scheduled

Missouri Running Company will be holding a "Fast In The Grass 3x1 Mile Relay". The race will be Friday, Aug. 4, at the Osage Centre XC course in Cape Girardeau.

This is a relay race where each team member will run one a 1-mile loop and each team must consist of three members. There are three divisions: female, male and coed. The age groups are youth, where all runners must be younger than 19; open; and master, which all runners need to be older than 40.

To register, go to Missouri Running Co. at 1720 Kingsway Drive, No. 103, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701, or online at www.runsignup.com.

Missouri Running Company also is hosting its "Meandering Turkey" trail run at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19. The race will be at Klaus Park, 5303 Old Cape Road, in Jackson. All those registered will receive a Meandering Turkey shirt.