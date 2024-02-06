Missouri road fatalities starting to trend downward

According to Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety (MCRS) monthly statistics through June 5, statewide driving fatalities are down 2.5% so far in 2022, with 355 deaths year-to-date compared to 364 a year ago.

In the 25-county MoDOT Southeast region, 56 roadway deaths have been reported thus far in 2022, according to savemolives.com.

In the 13-county state Highway Patrol Troop E, which includes Cape Girardeau County, the total is 29 deaths for the period January through May.

The counties with the highest 2022 roadway death counts in the region are Mississippi with seven and Cape Girardeau and New Madrid, each with five.

Most of Mississippi County's roadway deaths occurred on Mar. 17, when on a fog-aided morning along Interstate 57 near Charleston five people perished.