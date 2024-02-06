All sections
February 12, 2018

Missouri River reservoirs ready for spring runoff

Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. ï¿½ The officials who manage the reservoirs along the Missouri River say the system is in good shape to handle this springï¿½s runoff.

John Remus with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the reservoirs are ready to reduce flood risk in the region even though runoff is expected to be slightly above average at 104 percent of normal.

Some of the Plains snowpack already has melted and entered the reservoir system because of recent warmer periods.

The releases from Gavins Point dam near the South Dakota-Nebraska border are expected to remain at winter levels of 18,000 cubic feet per second during February.

The Missouri River should have enough water for full service navigation through at least the first half of the 2018 season.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

