NewsJune 10, 2019
Missouri River boat race delayed because of flooding
Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An annual paddle boat race on the Missouri River is being postponed because of flooding.

The organizers of Missouri River 340 announced the decision Friday.

Race director Scott Mansker said in a Facebook post the river would be in a "dangerous condition," through July 16 to 19, the event's scheduled dates.

He said it would be impossible for paddlers to safely navigate the river because it is too high after weeks of heavy rains.

A new date will depend on the river's water levels in the next few weeks.

Paddlers may participate in the rescheduled race or defer their registration until 2020.

Story Tags
State News
