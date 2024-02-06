Missouri risks Medicaid funding over contraceptive fight

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri is at risk of losing $4.5 billion in tax revenue and federal funding for Medicaid because of a fight between lawmakers over contraceptives.

At issue is a state tax on hospitals, doctors and other health care providers used to draw down billions of dollars in federal funding for the government health insurance program, which covers children, low-income adults and people with disabilities.

The Republican-led Legislature adjourned last month without reauthorizing the tax after fighting over whether to include a ban on Medicaid coverage for "any drug or device approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration that may cause the destruction of or prevent the implantation of, an unborn child."

Federal law requires Medicaid programs cover family planning.

The tax expires Sept. 30.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson has said he'll start cutting the state budget if lawmakers don't reup the tax by the start of the next fiscal year, July 1.

He's expected to call lawmakers back to the Capitol to work out an agreement soon.

"You absolutely can't wait until Sept. 30 and expect to get it done. It won't happen," Parson told reporters Tuesday. "So July 1, there will be withholds -- there is no other option for us."

Parson said his administration has been meeting with lawmakers for days trying to hammer out a solution and added he'll push to work on weekends if necessary to get the tax renewal passed.