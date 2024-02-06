Missouri right-to-work law headed for public vote

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Following a review, Missouri's Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has certified a new right-to-work law will be put to a public vote next year.
Aschroft on Wednesday certified the measure after his office, and local election officials verified enough registered voters signed a petition to get it on the ballot.
The law would end mandatory union fees. Unions are pushing for the public vote in the hopes Missourians will ditch the law.
The new law was set to take effect Aug. 28. But the Missouri Constitution states laws will be suspended if enough signatures are gathered to put them to a public vote.
Ashcroft's office said a vote on the law is slated for the Nov. 6 ballot unless Missouri lawmakers change the date.