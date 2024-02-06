Missouri right-to-work law could go before voters

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Opponents of Missouri's new right-to-work law are trying to put it to a public vote.

Missouri AFL-CIO president Mike Louis filed a referendum petition to do so with the secretary of state Monday, the same day Republican Gov. Eric Greitens signed the ban on mandatory union fees.

If Louis' petition makes it to the ballot, voters would decide whether to remain a right-to-work state or dump the new law.