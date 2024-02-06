All sections
NewsFebruary 8, 2017

Missouri right-to-work law could go before voters

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Opponents of Missouri's new right-to-work law are trying to put it to a public vote.

Missouri AFL-CIO president Mike Louis filed a referendum petition to do so with the secretary of state Monday, the same day Republican Gov. Eric Greitens signed the ban on mandatory union fees.

If Louis' petition makes it to the ballot, voters would decide whether to remain a right-to-work state or dump the new law.

The petition first needs to be approved by Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, then backers can start gathering signatures to try to get it on the ballot.

If enough voters sign the petition before the law is set to take effect Aug. 28, it will be delayed until the public vote.

The next statewide election is slated for November 2018.

State News
