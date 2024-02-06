Missouri right-to-work ballot proposal challenged in court

Missouri AFL-CIO President Mike Louis is trying to put a new right-to-work law to a vote in hopes voters will overturn it.

The law takes effect Aug. 28 but could be delayed if enough signatures are gathered for a public vote.

Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft approved the summary. He said in a statement that the language is clear, concise and complete. Ashcroft also says people are "playing politics" with voters' right to weigh in on issues.