Missouri right-to-work ballot proposal challenged in court

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Right-to-work supporters are trying to derail an effort by labor leaders to ask voters whether Missouri should ban mandatory union fees and dues.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported a lawsuit filed Friday in Cole County claims a summary of the referendum proposal has "embarrassing" grammatical errors and is unfair.
Missouri AFL-CIO President Mike Louis is trying to put a new right-to-work law to a vote in hopes voters will overturn it.
The law takes effect Aug. 28 but could be delayed if enough signatures are gathered for a public vote.
Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft approved the summary. He said in a statement that the language is clear, concise and complete. Ashcroft also says people are "playing politics" with voters' right to weigh in on issues.
