NewsJune 5, 2018
Missouri revenue up 2.1 percent compared to last year
Missouri revenue up 2.1 percent compared to last year
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri is bringing in about 2.1 percent more in revenue so far this fiscal year compared to last year.

Data released Monday by state budget director Dan Haug show net revenue growth through the end of May. The uptick is on par with revised estimates from lawmakers and former Gov. Eric Greitens, who in January predicted the state will bring in 1.9 percent more in revenue this full fiscal year compared to last.

Missouri's fiscal year runs from July through June.

Individual income tax collections increased 5.7 percent through May, and corporate income and corporate franchise tax revenue is up 8.2 percent.

Sales and use tax collections are also up 1.9 percent.

All other collections decreased 4.9 percent, and refunds have increased 22.3 percent so far.

