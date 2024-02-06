Missouri revenue director to resign after tax chaos

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri Revenue Department director Joel Walters will resign next week after criticism because he said the state's tax withholding tables had been wrong for years, issued a revision he said fixed the problem and then reversed himself and said there had been no error in the first place.

Gov. Mike Parson on Friday announced the agency's chief operating officer, Ken Zellers, will take over as acting director when Walters steps down March 22.

Walters did not specify why he's leaving in his resignation letter to Parson. But he said as he approaches serving two years as director, he has "concluded that it is time for me to leave the service of the state of Missouri."

His departure comes after months of bipartisan pushback from lawmakers concerned over how he dealt with tax law changes that will mean some Missouri taxpayers will get a smaller refund or a bigger-than-usual tax bill this year.

Walters previously told a House committee a longstanding error in Missouri's withholding tables, which are used by employers to calculate how much to take from workers' paychecks throughout the year for income taxes, was to blame.

But Walters later told lawmakers the withholding calculation only accounted for a small portion of the issue. He said President Donald Trump's federal tax law overhaul caused most of the problem.

That's because, under previous tax law, taxpayers often over-withheld throughout the year and received a bigger refund.

Revenue Department Legislative director Mark Siettmann on Wednesday told the House Committee on Government Oversight the revamped federal law, which Missouri tax law is linked to, makes that much more difficult to do.