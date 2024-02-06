All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 7, 2020

Missouri revenue collections up 5.2%

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The state budget director on Monday announced Missouri revenue collections have increased significantly so far this fiscal year. Director Dan Haug said net year-to-date general revenue collections were up 5.2% in December compared to the same time frame last fiscal year. Missouri's fiscal year runs from July through the end of June...

Associated Press

Missouri revenue collections up 5.2%

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The state budget director on Monday announced Missouri revenue collections have increased significantly so far this fiscal year.

Director Dan Haug said net year-to-date general revenue collections were up 5.2% in December compared to the same time frame last fiscal year. Missouri's fiscal year runs from July through the end of June.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Total revenue collections also increased about 7.5% in the month of December compared to December 2018, although refunds also were up last month.

The data released Monday give a snapshot of state finances about halfway through the current fiscal year.

Strong revenue growth means Missouri is on pace to bring in enough money to fund the current state budget. Growth so far this year is almost twice as much as the 2.7% lawmakers planned for when they made the budget.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contr...
NewsOct. 17
Water main break repaired in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy