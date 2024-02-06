Missouri revenue chief expects minor federal tax effect

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The federal income tax overhaul backed by President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans should have a relatively minor effect on Missouri's bottom line, the state's revenue chief said Tuesday.

State budget leaders still are working on official projections, but Department of Revenue director Joel Walters said he thinks the federal tax changes could result in a loss or gain of about $100 million to Missouri's tax revenue.

By comparison, Missouri's overall budget is more than $27 billion this year.

"I expect it to be in a relatively narrow plus or minus range, which we'll be able to manage," Walters told The Associated Press.

Walters is a certified public accountant who has a master's of law degree in taxation and previously was a partner at the accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he led its tax section for foreign businesses investing in the U.S. He took over in April as Missouri's revenue director under new Gov. Eric Greitens.

Calculating the effect of the federal tax changes on Missouri is complicated.

Missouri is one of 20 states with laws automatically linking any federal income tax changes to the state tax code.