Missouri restricts dentists' prescriptions of opioids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A new Missouri law limits the amount and types of pain medications dentists can prescribe after studies found painkillers prescribed following routine dental work are contributing to a national epidemic of opioid addiction.

Gov. Mike Parson signed the bill this month directing dentists to prescribe no opioids more than the equivalent of 10 regular Vicodin pills per day and to prescribe no extended-release opioids such as OxyContin at all.

Dan Kessler, the president of the Missouri Dental Association, said the trade group worked with lawmakers on the language in the bill.

"I think we all are for limitations and not over-prescribing or not even using things like hydrocodone," Kessler told The Kansas City Star. Hydrocodone is an ingredient in painkillers including Vicodin.

Dentists who step outside the requirements of the new law will have to document why in the patient's medical record. The documentation exception exists for patients who have built up a tolerance to opioids and need more to effectively relieve pain.