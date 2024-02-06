All sections
NewsDecember 12, 2017

Missouri residents concerned about nearby gun range

ORONOGO, Mo. -- Homeowners living near a gun range in southwest Missouri are concerned about stray bullets that have been hitting homes. But local officials say there's little they can do. The Joplin Globe reported Outdoor Addicts Gun Range opened in January in Oronogo. Since then, reports filed with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office indicate seven bullets have struck five houses within less than a mile of the range...

Associated Press

ORONOGO, Mo. -- Homeowners living near a gun range in southwest Missouri are concerned about stray bullets that have been hitting homes. But local officials say there's little they can do.

The Joplin Globe reported Outdoor Addicts Gun Range opened in January in Oronogo. Since then, reports filed with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office indicate seven bullets have struck five houses within less than a mile of the range.

The range's owner insists the bullets aren't from his range. Local homeowners aren't convinced, but their appeals to courts and government officials so far have been unsuccessful.

County Commissioner John Bartosh notes the lack of local zoning rules prevents the county from requiring certain safety regulations.

Republican Rep. Cody Smith said the only state law discussing gun ranges was written to make it more difficult to sue the businesses.

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com

Pertinent address:

Oronogo, Mo.

State News
