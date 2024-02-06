Missouri residents concerned about nearby gun range

ORONOGO, Mo. -- Homeowners living near a gun range in southwest Missouri are concerned about stray bullets that have been hitting homes. But local officials say there's little they can do.

The Joplin Globe reported Outdoor Addicts Gun Range opened in January in Oronogo. Since then, reports filed with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office indicate seven bullets have struck five houses within less than a mile of the range.

The range's owner insists the bullets aren't from his range. Local homeowners aren't convinced, but their appeals to courts and government officials so far have been unsuccessful.

County Commissioner John Bartosh notes the lack of local zoning rules prevents the county from requiring certain safety regulations.