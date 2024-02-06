All sections
NewsJuly 21, 2023

Missouri resident wins $1M playing Powerball

The latest Powerball cycle produced a $1 million winner in Saline County, Missouri, as the billion-dollar cycle was concluded with the Wednesday, July 19, drawing. The winning ticket matched all five drawn white-ball numbers, missing only the Powerball number of 24...

Maryam Seyedalhosseini

The latest Powerball cycle produced a $1 million winner in Saline County, Missouri, as the billion-dollar cycle was concluded with the Wednesday, July 19, drawing.

The winning ticket matched all five drawn white-ball numbers, missing only the Powerball number of 24.

The ticket was sold at Casey's, 121 E. Eastwood St., in Marshall, Missouri.

Additionally, four other players won $50,000 prizes across the state. These winning tickets matched four of the five drawn white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number.

Those tickets were sold at:

  • Casey's, 400 Krestel Lane, in Lake Ozark;
  • QuikTrip, 6835 E. Truman Road, in Kansas City;
  • White Oak Station, 3200 Green Mountain Drive, in Branson;
  • QuikTrip, 140 O'Fallon Loop Road, in O'Fallon.

In total, since the jackpot run began with the April 22 drawing, 20 Missouri lottery players have won $50,000 prizes playing Powerball.

Wysiwyg image
Associated Press
Wysiwyg image
Associated Press
