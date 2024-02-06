Missouri resident wins $1M playing Powerball

The latest Powerball cycle produced a $1 million winner in Saline County, Missouri, as the billion-dollar cycle was concluded with the Wednesday, July 19, drawing.
The winning ticket matched all five drawn white-ball numbers, missing only the Powerball number of 24.
The ticket was sold at Casey's, 121 E. Eastwood St., in Marshall, Missouri.
Additionally, four other players won $50,000 prizes across the state. These winning tickets matched four of the five drawn white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number.
Those tickets were sold at:
In total, since the jackpot run began with the April 22 drawing, 20 Missouri lottery players have won $50,000 prizes playing Powerball.
