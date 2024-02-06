Missouri resident says governor blocked her for puke emoji

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' staff says the Republican's popular Facebook and Twitter accounts are unofficial and therefore exempt from public-records requests, including one seeking the number of users he's blocked from seeing content on those accounts.

Greitens' office denied public-records requests from the Columbia Missourian for the number of users blocked from the governor's Facebook and Twitter accounts and copies of his direct messages, the newspaper reported. Blocking users on Facebook and Twitter restricts their ability to see and interact with content with the blocked account.

Greitens' attorney, Sarah Madden, said Greitens created those accounts before taking office in January and they are not the governor's official accounts, making them exempt from state open-records laws. Madden in an email to the newspaper wrote "no individuals have been blocked from any official social media account administered by this office."

Spokesman Parker Briden did not directly address questions from the Columbia Missourian, but in a text said the governor "uses social media to communicate with people," including with accounts "created long before he ever ran for office, and different state-maintained accounts -- which have been in the works for some time." Briden declined to comment further to The Associated Press.

Briden later told the Springfield News-Leader the governor's office "complies with all applicable records retention laws and requirements for state-maintained social media accounts."

What appears to be the governor's "official" Twitter account, created last month, had roughly 250 followers as of Friday. There was only one tweet, dated Wednesday, and the account has not been verified by Twitter.

For comparison, Greitens' other Twitter account has more than 62,000 followers.

Fewer than 200 people were following what appears to be Greitens' "official" Facebook account as of Friday, which was created in January but has only a few posts dating from late September to this past week.