JEFFERSON CITY -- The Missouri Republican Party on Thursday denounced a GOP candidate for governor with ties to the Ku Klux Klan, saying party officials will go to court if necessary to remove him from the ticket.

Southwestern Missouri man Darrell Leon McClanahan, who has described himself as "pro-white," was among nearly 280 Republican candidates who on Tuesday officially filed to run for office.

He is a longshot candidate for governor and faces a primary against Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, state Sen. Bill Eigel and others to replace Gov. Mike Parson, who is prohibited by term limits from running again.

The Missouri GOP posted on social media Thursday that McClanahan's affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan "fundamentally contradicts our party's values and platform."

"We have begun the process of having Mr. McClanahan removed from the ballot as a Republican candidate," the party tweeted. "We condemn any association with hate groups and are taking immediate action to rectify this situation."

In an email to The Associated Press, McClanahan said he has been open about his views with state Republican leaders in the past. He made an unsuccessful run for U.S. Senate in 2022, losing the GOP primary with .2% of the vote.

"The GOP knew exactly who I am," McClanahan wrote. "What a bunch of Anti-White hypocrites."

Missouri GOP Executive Director Miles Ross said the party is refunding McClanahan's $200 filing fee and will ask him to voluntarily withdraw from the ballot. But Ross said the party will seek a court intervention if needed.