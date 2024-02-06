Missouri Republicans risk losing legislative super majority

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Republicans are not in danger of losing control of the state Legislature in this year's election but said they are concerned about losing about a dozen legislative seats around the state's metropolitan areas.

If enough of those districts switch to Democrats, the Republican party could lose its super majority in the Legislature, meaning Republicans would be unable to override gubernatorial vetoes on a party-line vote, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Strategists for both parties say views on President Donald Trump and other GOP priorities are mixed in the suburbs.

"It's a tough environment" for Republicans, said incoming House Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, who suggested voters in suburban St. Louis and Kansas City -- and perhaps around Columbia and Springfield -- might want to punish Trump's party.

Democrats must net two seats in the Senate and eight seats in the House to take Republicans below a veto-proof majority.

A handful of suburban districts are "looking more dicey for us, and we're having to pay a little more attention to those," said Casey Wheat, executive director of the Republican House committee.