Missouri Republicans face heat over Planned Parenthood money

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri anti-abortion advocates on Tuesday continued to push Republican lawmakers to use a special legislative session on a Medicaid funding tax to also block Planned Parenthood funding.

But with only days left before GOP Gov. Mike Parson's Thursday deadline for lawmakers to renew the Medicaid tax, it seems unlikely the Republican-led Legislature will succeed on the Planned Parenthood front.

"The ultimate question by pro-life Missourians will be: Did we come out of this special session, with a pro-life majority of Republicans, still funding Planned Parenthood?" Missouri Right to Life executive director Susan Klein told the House Budget Committee during a Tuesday hearing.

The Budget Committee advanced two bills Tuesday: one to renew the tax, and one to block any government funding for Planned Parenthood.

The tax renewal only needs a vote by the full House to pass, but the Planned Parenthood legislation still would need to go to the Senate for approval if passed by the House. Senators have already left the Capitol after voting on the tax renewal Saturday.

Parson called lawmakers back to work for the last-minute session to renew the tax on medical providers, which brings in billions of dollars in state and federal Medicaid funding. He's threatened to cut at least $722 million if the Legislature doesn't act by July 1, when the state's next budget kicks in.