Missouri Republicans are split over changes to state Senate districts

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s high court entertained arguments Thursday on whether to force changes to the state’s Senate districts in a case that has divided majority-party Republicans over how to apply new voter-approved redistricting criteria.

The lawsuit brought by voters contends that Senate districts in suburban St. Louis and western Missouri’s Buchanan County violate the state constitution by needlessly splitting cities or counties into multiple districts. It seeks revised districts before this year’s elections.

Missouri is one of a dozen states where legal challenges are still pending against congressional or state legislative boundaries that were redrawn based on the 2020 census. In many states, those fights have pitted Democrats against Republicans as each party strains to shape districts to its advantage.

But the Missouri lawsuit has divided Republicans into two camps. A Republican Senate committee supports the map enacted in 2022 by a panel of appeals court judges. But a GOP House committee sided with Democratic-aligned voters suing for the districts to be overturned.

Each side contends its approach best discourages gerrymandering, in which mapmakers manipulate boundaries to benefit a particular political party, racial group or incumbent lawmakers. The outcome of the case won’t affect immediate control of the Senate, where Republicans hold a 24-10 majority over Democrats.

Missouri Supreme Court Judge W. Brent Powell asks a question of an attorney while other judges listen to arguments in a court case challenging state Senate district boundaries Thursday in Jefferson City. David A. Lieb ~ Associated Press

“But what it will do is affect the next redistricting and how we do it” after the 2030 census by establishing which criteria are most important, plaintiffs’ attorney Chuck Hatfield said after Thursday’s arguments.

It’s unclear how quickly the court will rule. Candidate filing for the August primary elections is scheduled to run from Feb. 27 to March 26.