COLUMBIA, Mo. — A Missouri Republican on Wednesday pitched exceptions to the state's near-total abortion ban in cases of rape, incest and fatal abnormalities.

St. Louis resident Jamie Corley proposed the constitutional amendments to allow the exceptions. Another option would allow abortions until viability, though it's unclear when a fetus would be considered viable under the proposal.

Missouri bans almost all abortions. The only exception is for medical emergencies.

Another group of activists have been campaigning to enshrine those rights in the Missouri Constitution. That effort has been tied up in court battles and fights with the Republican attorney general and secretary of state.