Missouri representative from Southeast Missouri to resign

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Rep. Tila Hubrecht will resign from her legislative seat in June to return to the private sector.
Hubrecht announced Monday in a letter to supporters her resignation will be effective June 2. She says she plans to return to the private sector as a nurse.
Hubrecht, a Republican, has served in the Legislature since 2014. She represents the 151st district in southeast Missouri and lives in Dexter.
In the letter, Hubrecht said she will continue to be an advocate for health care reform and thanked people for their support.