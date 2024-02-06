Missouri reports record-breaking 1,138 new coronavirus cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri on Tuesday reported more than 1,100 new coronavirus cases, once again breaking its own record for the largest single-day increase in cases.

Data from the state health department show 34,762 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the virus first struck Missouri, a 1,138 increase in reported cases compared to Monday.

Missouri last set its record for the largest increase in cases reported in a single day on Saturday, when the state announced another 958 people sickened by the virus.

Deaths from the virus have slowed, but it's killed 1,143 people in Missouri so far.

The state's health department director has said cases among young people are driving the surge.

Kansas City's mayor on Tuesday said local K-12 schools should wait until after Labor Day to reopen because of the hike in cases among children and teenagers.