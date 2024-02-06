Missouri reports nearly 800 more coronavirus cases

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri on Thursday once again broke state records for the highest single-day increase in confirmed coronavirus cases as close to another 800 people were reported sick.

Data released by the state health department show another 795 cases reported Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 25,999 in Missouri.

Another five deaths were reported, taking the total confirmed death toll related to the virus to at least 1,051, according to health department data.

Department of Health and Senior Services director Randall Williams on Thursday acknowledged the rise in cases. He said half of the increases in cases are in St. Louis, Kansas City, and Jasper and Boone counties, and new cases are being spread primarily by young people who infect many others.

There are no statewide social distancing or mask orders currently in effect in Missouri, but Williams said young people still need to social distance or wear a mask.

"As we open up we are clearly seeing that people are not practicing social distancing or using hand-washing or using masks," Williams said. "So we really need you to do that."

Despite the lack of statewide orders, some cities have instituted their own. And Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a news release Thursday he was planning to extend his mask order. The release did not provide details on the length of the extension but said it would be announced in a news conference at City Hall this morning.

Thursday is the second time in days the state has broken its own records for the highest single-day increase in cases.