Missouri reports 936 confirmed new coronavirus cases

ST. CHARLES, Mo. -- Missouri's health department reported 936 confirmed new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, by far the largest number reported in the state in a single day since the pandemic began.

State data also shows hospitalizations are on the rise. Around Missouri, 932 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, as of July 10, the most recent available date. That was the highest total since 984 people were hospitalized May 5.

Missouri's previous one-day high for new cases was 795, on Thursday. All told, 28,826 confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Missouri, and 1,093 deaths, including 10 announced Tuesday.

"This virus is still here, and it's not going to just disappear," Republican Gov. Mike Parson said. "Yes, we are going to see more positive cases. We know this, but we are in a much different place than we were four months ago."

He said the state is better prepared to handle outbreaks than it was when the virus first hit Missouri.

Missouri is among several states seeing big increases in confirmed cases, as well as upticks in hospitalizations. Missouri reopened in mid-June, and although Parson has frequently urged people to wear facial coverings, maintain social distancing and avoid large gatherings, some experts say it's clear they aren't listening.

"Again, I think we got lulled into a false sense of security by thinking the virus has either gone away or (is) not as dangerous as we thought it had been, so now it's seeing a resurgence because of all of those things, unfortunately," said Dr. Alex Garza of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

Parson himself faced criticism from the Missouri Democratic Party for not wearing a mask during a campaign event last week, despite being photographed standing close to attendees.

Parson said he was social distancing as best he could but as governor people often walk up to him to talk or shake his hand. Asked why he didn't wear a mask to an event where that would likely happen, he said he didn't have prolonged close contact with anyone.

"I've wore a mask when I've been asked to wear a mask," Parson said. "Where there's a requirement to wear a mask, I wear a mask. If I feel like I can keep that space, then I don't wear a mask."