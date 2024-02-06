All sections
NewsJanuary 26, 2019

Missouri reports 9,300 feral hogs killed in 2018

Associated Press

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation said more than 9,000 feral hogs were killed in the state last year.

The department Friday reported along with partner agencies and private landowners, it killed roughly 9,300 hogs in 2018.

More than 6,500 were killed in 2017.

Feral hogs are a menace in parts of Missouri. The Conservation Department said they damage property and agriculture by aggressively rooting through soil and trampling and eating crops.

Most of Missouri's feral hog population is south of Interstate 44. The problem is most persistent in Southeast Missouri.

Federal officials have also helped cut back the hog population and last year used a helicopter to shoot and kill hard-to-catch hogs hiding in rugged terrain.

State News
