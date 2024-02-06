Missouri report warns of earthquake insurance collapse

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri faces a possible earthquake insurance marketplace collapse and devastating economic losses if a powerful trembler hits the New Madrid fault line anytime soon, according to a new report from the state's insurance department.

Despite the risk, the report from the Missouri Department of Insurance, Financial Institutions and Professional Registration said earthquake insurance coverage dropped to only 14% of homes in the New Madrid area in 2018. In 2000, 60% of homes were covered. The report was released Monday, just days after intense earthquakes buckled highways and damaged homes in California.

"We are very concerned about the state of our earthquake insurance market in Missouri," state insurance director Chlora Lindley-Myers said in a statement.

Saint Louis University seismologist Robert Herrmann said Missouri has been spared from major earthquakes in recent years, lulling concerns over possible tremblers. But Hermann said he "would recommend that they still worry about earthquakes."

"The problems that are here are the same problems that are in California," Herrmann said. "But earthquake insurance is expensive, and earthquake insurance doesn't cover everything."

A series of powerful earthquakes occurred along the New Madrid fault line beginning in 1811, including one with an estimated magnitude of 7.7 on a 12-point scale used to measure intensity. The Missouri report points to a recent risk assessment predicting total economic losses of $300 billion if a similarly strong earthquake hits again -- the highest total economic loss of any natural disaster in U.S. history, according to the agency.