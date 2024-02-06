Missouri report: Blacks 85 percent more likely to be stopped

ST. LOUIS -- Nearly four years after protests in Ferguson raised concerns about racial profiling of blacks in Missouri, a report from the state attorney general shows African-American drivers are 85 percent more likely to be pulled over than whites -- the highest percentage in the 18 years the state has compiled data.

Attorney General Josh Hawley on Friday released his office's annual Vehicle Stops Report. The "disparity index" comparing traffic stops among races showed a jump from last year, when blacks were 75 percent more likely than whites to be stopped. Until now, last year's percentage had been the highest since the reports began in 2000.

John Gaskin, spokesman for the St. Louis County chapter of the NAACP, said the numbers are shocking.

"Quite frankly, it's really deplorable," Gaskin said. "It's why we've ended up in a situation where people are talking about travel advisories and African-American groups are less likely to come and do business in our state."

Last July, the national NAACP issued a travel advisory for Missouri, citing last year's vehicle stop data and other racial concerns in the state.

Police treatment of blacks in Missouri was scrutinized after Michael Brown, a black, unarmed 18-year-old in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson, was fatally shot by a white officer Aug. 9, 2014. The shooting and decisions not to charge the officer who shot Brown, Darren Wilson, resulted in months of sometimes violent protests and was a catalyst for the national Black Lives Matter movement.