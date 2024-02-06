Missouri reform school owners charged with abusing residents

LIBERTY, Mo. -- The owners of a former Christian reform school for girls in southwest Missouri are charged with more than 100 counts alleging they sexually, emotionally and physically abused girls for years.

Sixteen former residents of the Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Cedar County say Boyd and Stephanie Householder frequently restrained them with handcuffs, whipped them with belts, taped their mouths shut and struck or punched them for minor offenses such as drinking from a spring or singing.

Boyd Householder, 71, is charged in 22 counts with having sexual contact, including sexual intercourse, with one girl who was younger than 17 at the time.

The couple pleaded not guilty at an arraignment Wednesday afternoon. A bond hearing was scheduled for March 17.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt said during a news conference Wednesday the alleged victims also said they were forced to shovel manure for hours on end, stand with their noses against a wall while handcuffed for days at a time, and were locked in rooms without beds or lights.

Stephanie Householder

"There are no words that I can say here today to describe the mixture of great sadness, horror, disgust and sympathy that I feel about these reports of cruel and almost unbelievable abuse and neglect," Schmitt said. "We intend to do everything in the power of this office to get justice for these victims."

Schmitt said Boyd Householder also told at least seven girls the "proper way" to commit suicide, and he's accused of forcing a girl to drink at least 220 ounces of water, run a mile until she vomited and then run again.

The Householders were charged Tuesday and are being held in the Vernon County Jail.

Boyd Householder faces 79 felony and one misdemeanor charge, including several counts of statutory rape, statutory sodomy, and abuse and neglect of a child.

Stephanie Householder, 55, was charged with 22 counts, most involving abuse or neglect of a child. Her charges do not involve sexual contact. She is also accused of restraining students and allowing her husband to have continued contact with several girls after he physically assaulted them.

"With 16 victims so far, we believe this to be one of the most widespread cases of sexual, physical and mental abuse practiced against young girls in Missouri history," Schmitt said.