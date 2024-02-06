Missouri redistricting panels pushing up against deadline

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The commissions in charge of redrawing Missouri's state House and Senate districts based on new census data are pushing up against a constitutional deadline to agree on tentative maps for next year's elections.

The separate commissions, each consisting of 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans, both met Monday without voting on proposed districts. Instead, they agreed to meet again Thursday, which is the deadline to submit a tentative redistricting plan to the secretary of state's office.

If either commission fails to agree on a plan, then redistricting for that legislative chamber would be done by a panel of judges.

The House commission, at least publicly, had made more progress than the Senate commission when they met Monday. Republican and Democrat caucuses had publicly exchanged several versions of maps and generally agreed on how to divide many rural parts of the state.

That's partly because a constitutional amendment approved by voters last year diminished the potential to carve up sparsely populated counties. It places a priority on keeping counties and municipalities intact in districts, relegating partisan fairness and competitiveness to a lower priority than had originally been approved in a separate 2018 constitutional amendment.

The Republican and Democrat House redistricting plans differ on how to divide Boone County, home of Columbia, and Greene County, home of Springfield. In both cases, the urban cores of those cities include more Democrat voters while the rest of those counties include more Republican voters.

Whereas Republican commissioners have proposed a new House map for the entire state, Democrat commissioners on Monday still had not put forth details on how they would prefer to divide up St. Louis County and Jackson County, which includes much of Kansas City.