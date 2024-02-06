All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 12, 2017

Missouri receives extension on Real ID mandate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The federal government has given Missouri more time to comply with stricter identification requirements under the Real ID Act. Missouri now has until Oct. 10 before state licenses no longer are accepted at federal facilities and nuclear power plants. That's shortly after a new law takes effect that will give residents the option to get compliant driver's licenses or other ID cards...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The federal government has given Missouri more time to comply with stricter identification requirements under the Real ID Act.

Missouri now has until Oct. 10 before state licenses no longer are accepted at federal facilities and nuclear power plants. That's shortly after a new law takes effect that will give residents the option to get compliant driver's licenses or other ID cards.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Missouri still faces a January deadline to comply with tougher proof-of-identity requirements necessary at airports, some federal facilities and bases. The federal government has said Missouri licenses won't be valid at airports then if they're not compliant or the state doesn't receive another extension.

Gov. Eric Greitens' spokesman Parker Briden said Missouri will continue to apply for extensions until everyone has a chance to get a compliant license.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve worker's compens...
NewsNov. 19
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy