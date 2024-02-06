Missouri ranks 'high' in drug study, but monitoring law could help

A new report released Tuesday ranks Missouri as having one of the nation's "biggest drug problems."

The report, based on a study by the personal finance website WalletHub, said only West Virginia and the District of Columbia have more serious issues with drug abuse and prevention than Missouri.

However, supporters of legislation to create a statewide drug monitoring system believe it could help curb abuse of prescription drugs, which would, in turn, improve Missouri's ranking as having the third-worst drug problem in the nation.

The Missouri General Assembly on Tuesday passed Senate Bill 63, sponsored by 27th District Sen. Holly Rehder (R-Scott City), which calls for creation of a prescription drug-monitoring program (PDMP) as a means of curbing the abuse of certain controlled substances.

"Having a statewide PDMP will help physicians and pharmacists identify patients who 'pill shop' and help stop the abuse that impacts so many Missouri families and workplaces," Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry president and CEO Daniel Mehan said in a statement shortly after the bill's passage.

"This legislation will help prevent deaths and address the trends of addiction in our state," he said. "We applaud Sen. Rehder on her years of leadership and commitment to this issue."

Release of the WalletHub report coincides with National Prevention Week, May 9 to 15, established by the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to raise awareness of substance abuse and mental health issues.

The WalletHub study compared Missouri to the other 49 states and the District of Columbia on 21 key metrics ranging from arrest and overdose rates to opioid prescriptions and employee drug testing laws.