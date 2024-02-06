All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 9, 2021

Missouri raises ACT score needed for top college scholarship

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri high school students will have to score a little higher on the ACT exam in the future to receive the state's main merit-based college scholarship. The state higher education department said Wednesday the ACT score needed to receive the maximum $3,000 from the Bright Flight scholarship will increase from 31 to 32 for high school students graduating in 2023. That means the change will kick in for this year's junior class...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri high school students will have to score a little higher on the ACT exam in the future to receive the state's main merit-based college scholarship.

The state higher education department said Wednesday the ACT score needed to receive the maximum $3,000 from the Bright Flight scholarship will increase from 31 to 32 for high school students graduating in 2023. That means the change will kick in for this year's junior class.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Under state law, the maximum scholarship is reserved for those scoring in the top 3% of Missouri students who take the ACT or SAT standardized tests. The qualifying score on the ACT had remained at 30 for more than two decades before rising to a 31 in 2008.

The department said it hasn't received the information needed to determine the qualifying SAT score for 2023 seniors. But fewer students take the SAT in Missouri.

Beginning with the 2023 graduating class, the department said it also plans to begin accepting ACT super scores to determine Bright Flight eligibility. The ACT consists of exams in four subject areas -- English, reading, math and science. Students can take the ACT multiple times. A super score takes the average of a student's four best subject scores across all tests taken, instead of using the composite score from a single test.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 9
Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, t...
NewsNov. 9
Governor-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugura...
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy