Missouri raises ACT score needed for top college scholarship

Under state law, the maximum scholarship is reserved for those scoring in the top 3% of Missouri students who take the ACT or SAT standardized tests. The qualifying score on the ACT had remained at 30 for more than two decades before rising to a 31 in 2008.

The department said it hasn't received the information needed to determine the qualifying SAT score for 2023 seniors. But fewer students take the SAT in Missouri.

Beginning with the 2023 graduating class, the department said it also plans to begin accepting ACT super scores to determine Bright Flight eligibility. The ACT consists of exams in four subject areas -- English, reading, math and science. Students can take the ACT multiple times. A super score takes the average of a student's four best subject scores across all tests taken, instead of using the composite score from a single test.