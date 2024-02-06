All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 17, 2019

Missouri public defenders: Women to face abortion felonies

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri public defenders say they expect some women to be charged with felonies for abortions under a new law. The law is set to take effect Aug. 28 and makes it a felony to perform abortions at or after eight weeks of pregnancy with exceptions for medical emergencies...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri public defenders say they expect some women to be charged with felonies for abortions under a new law.

The law is set to take effect Aug. 28 and makes it a felony to perform abortions at or after eight weeks of pregnancy with exceptions for medical emergencies.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported public defender Comptroller K. Kathleen Lear in a memo wrote that could mean women who receive medication abortions face felony charges.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Critics have argued the law will target women who go out of state for a medication abortion, then take the pill in Missouri. Republican lawmakers who drafted the bill disagree.

It's unclear whether prosecutors would press charges. Associated Press requests for comment to the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys were not immediately returned Friday.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City...
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for Marc...
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy