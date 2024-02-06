Missouri public defenders: Women to face abortion felonies

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri public defenders say they expect some women to be charged with felonies for abortions under a new law.

The law is set to take effect Aug. 28 and makes it a felony to perform abortions at or after eight weeks of pregnancy with exceptions for medical emergencies.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported public defender Comptroller K. Kathleen Lear in a memo wrote that could mean women who receive medication abortions face felony charges.